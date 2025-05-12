Carlo Ancelotti officially confirmed as Brazil's national coach

HQ

After months of speculation, all pieces of the puzzle are now in place. Xabi Alonso said goodbye to Bayer Leverkusen, signed a contract with Real Madrid, and Carlo Ancelotti will then fulfil his dream of coaching Brazilian's national squad. A big challenge for one of the most awarded football managers of all-time, because Brazil, the most successful international football team of all-time, has been struggling a lot recently, with the most recent result being a 4-1 thrashing against Argentina.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said that it's "a landmark moment" that will see "coming together two icons — the only five-time FIFA World Cup champions, and a coach with an unmatched record across Europe's elite competitions", and thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez for facilitating Ancelotti's exit during his contract term, which was set to expire in 2026 - as was the case for Xabi Alonso's at Leverkusen.

"Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the highest place on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and, now, he is leading the greatest national team on the planet", said Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF.

When will Carlo Ancelotti make his debut with Brazil?

Ancelotti will waste no time, and his first two matches will be part of the World Cup 2026 qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay, on June 6 and June 11. Brazil had been without a head coach since March, when Doríval Júnior was sacked.

The most awarded manager in Real Madrid history, with 15 trophies, had expressed for years his desire for managing Brazilian's national squad, but it came in conflict with his desires to stay at Real Madrid. The 65-year-old Italian will be Brazil's first foreign manager in 111 years of the canarinha, but if he manages to improve the results, not many people will complain. His professional relationship with Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, and Endrick from Real Madrid will help.