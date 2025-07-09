Carlo Ancelotti, former Real Madrid manager, sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Brazil national team and former coach of Real Madrid, has been declared guilty of tax fraud he committed in 2014 in Spain, and has been sentenced to one year in prison, as reported by EFE.

In total, the Provincial Court of Madrid sentences him for one year in prison, a fine of €386,361.93 and the loss of the possibility of obtaining public subsidies or other Social Security benefits or incentives for three years. The Italian manager was also acquitted of a similar tax offense happened in 2015, which doubled the amount he evaded to the public treasury, and for which prosecutors were asking five years in prison.

The trial began last April in Madrid, with the manager suspect of transferring his image rights to companies based outside of Spain only to evade paying taxes. Ancelotti, by then still Real Madrid manager, said that it was the club the one that proposed him that, and after talking with his advisors, "I never went into the matter because everything seemed correct to me. I didn't think it could be fraud".

The manager, working currently in Brazil, will not go to prison as he has no criminal record and the club already payed all his debts.