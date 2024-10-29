Carlo Ancelotti celebrates his Ballon d'Or award with the most laconic tweet ever, dedicates it to Vini and Carvajal

HQ

Vinícius Júnior didn't win Ballon d'Or for best football player in the world, but Real Madrid did win two awards, Best Men's Club and Johan Cruyff Trophy for Best Men's Coach for Carlo Ancelotti, awards few people can dispute after winning Liga and Champions last season.

Two important awards that are insufficient for Madrid (the Best Men's Club has been awarded only three times before and the Coach trophies have been given for the first time this year, with Ancelotti being the first ever winner).

Nobody picked up those awards, as the club decided (and ordered) not to attend the ceremony in Paris as a sign of protest, because "they shall not be where they won't be respected", according to an official statement cited in El País.

Ancelotti dedicates his award to Vini and Carvajal

No official statement have been made public by the club. On his Twitter account, Ancelotti thanked his award in the most laconic and sober way possible: "I want to thank my Family, my President, my Club, my Players and above all Vini and Carvajal."

Ancelotti wanted to honour Vinícius Júnior, who, according himself, the club and a big part of the press, should have been the winner this year. But also of Carvajal, who the club thinks is the biggest offended of the night: with Madrid he helped win Liga and scored in the Champions League final (alongside Vini); with Spain he helped win the Euro Cup (alongside Rodri).

In the end, Dani Carvajal was fourth in the charts, below Jude Bellingham, who is absent from Ancelotti's message.