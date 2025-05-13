Carlo Ancelotti breaks silence about his exit from Real Madrid in press conference, says he's "very happy"

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken publicly for the first time after the confirmation that he will become Brazil's national team coach next month, even before Real Madrid openly confirmed his exit, something that should happen before LaLiga's final match on May 25. With the lack of a formal statement from the club, Ancelotti's words are the first official words from within the club of his exit, one year earlier than his contract, which was set to end next year.

Even with all hopes for winning LaLiga vanished after defeat against Barcelona last Sunday, Ancelotti has three matches remaining for Real Madrid. And while many questions were related to his Brazil gig, announced yesterday by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ancelotti said he wished he didn't have to explain all those things because "I'm wearing Real Madrid jersey until 25th May. I don't want anyone to ask about other things because I respect a lot this jersey".

"In football, as in life, it's an adventure that begins and ends. I always knew one day it would end, and that will be on May 25th. A very beautiful period is coming to an end. We all had a great time, but like everything in life, it ends."

He denied having any problems with the club, knowing that "he couldn't be Real Madrid coach forever" and having a fantastic memor. He said several times to be "very happy, not sad", despite his usual serious look.

Ancelotti said to be "very happy" at the moment and while the past season was bad, "If someone had told me the day that I arrived that I was going to win 11 titles in four years, I'd have signed it in blood. This season hasn't gone well for many reasons. But it's been an unforgettable time."