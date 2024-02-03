Carl Weathers is dead

HQ

I've grown up watching the Rocky movies, Predator, Happy Gilmore, Arrested Development and stuff like that, so tonight's news hit me hard.

Deadline has received confirmation that Carl Weathers died on the 1st of February. The good news is that the 76 year old gentleman died peacefully in his sleep, so rest in peace, Carl.

Let's hope this doesn't mean Disney replaces you with CG or something like that in The Mandalorian & Grogu and other Star Wars projects.