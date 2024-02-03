English
Carl Weathers is dead

The star from Predator, Rocky, The Mandalorian, Happy Gilmore and more has passed away at 76 years old.

I've grown up watching the Rocky movies, Predator, Happy Gilmore, Arrested Development and stuff like that, so tonight's news hit me hard.

Deadline has received confirmation that Carl Weathers died on the 1st of February. The good news is that the 76 year old gentleman died peacefully in his sleep, so rest in peace, Carl.

Let's hope this doesn't mean Disney replaces you with CG or something like that in The Mandalorian & Grogu and other Star Wars projects.

