Cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway into sea Two airport staff lost their lives after a Boeing 747 crashed during early morning landing.

HQ We just got the news that a cargo aircraft veered off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport, crashing into a patrol vehicle and ending up partly submerged in the sea. The accident claimed the lives of two airport security personnel, while the crew onboard survived unharmed. Authorities are investigating the incident, examining weather conditions, runway safety, and aircraft performance. Emergency responders quickly reached the site, and airport operations continue on other runways. Officials have expressed condolences to the families and stressed that the crash's unusual path is under thorough review. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!