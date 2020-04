2K Games has just released a 96-rated Kobe Bryant diamond card in honour of his last NBA game, which took place four years ago. If you want it (who wouldn't?), enter the code below in the MyTeam Mode and you will get it for free.

Several new Spotlight Challenges have also been added to the game:





Score 81 points in a game with Kobe



Hit twelve three-pointers in a game and win it



Score 60 points in a game with Kobe and win it



The event is now live, so go and make Black Mamba proud!