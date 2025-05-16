Career criminals get a fresh start in latest look at The Bad Guys 2

HQ

When The Bad Guys arrived a few years ago, it seemed to entertain and impress many, so much so that Universal soon decided to greenlight a sequel, a film that DreamWorks is now ready to show to its fans.

Known simply as The Bad Guys 2, the animated follow-up will see the career criminals and fan-favourite felons returning, except this time on the right side of life? Yep, the gang have hung up their naughty ways and are attempting to make it in life like a regular person, something that is proving to be challenging considering their spotty past and the fact that someone is trying to frame them once more as master criminals...

Set to premiere on August 1, The Bad Guys 2 will feature an all-star cast once more, including Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Danielle Brooks, Maria Baklova, Natasha Lyonne, Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Alex Borstein, and Lilly Singh. The film has been co-directed by Pierre Perifel and JP Sans, and you can see a glimpse of what it will offer in its trailer below, plus its official synopsis.

"In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls."