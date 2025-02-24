Care Bears: To the Rescue launches on PlayStation and Xbox next month

If you were a child of the roaring 80s, you'll remember the Care Bears, a group of colourful cuddly bears who solved all kinds of problems using trippy love powers in a TV show of the same name. While other phenomena from the same era such as He-Man, Transformers, My Little Pony, and others have lived on, the Care Bears have remained somewhat a product of their time.

They have been relaunched several times, but nothing has been quite as successful. In 2019, however, things went better with Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, which last year arrived as a game for both PC and Switch under the name Care Bears: To the Rescue. The setup was reminiscent of Super Mario Bros. Wonder (with co-op for up to four people, where each Care Bear has unique abilities) and it actually got pretty good ratings from both media and players.

Now, publisher Forever Entertainment announces that it's time for more people to spread love and joy in the world as Care Bears: To the Rescue is also coming to PlayStation and Xbox. In a trailer we get a closer look at these versions, and it is revealed that the game will be launched on March 6.