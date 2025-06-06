Care Bears are getting a new feature film from Warner Bros.

HQ

After Barbie proved you can make a billion dollars with a movie based on a doll, it seems Warner Bros. and other major studios are looking to see what IPs they have lying around that they could make a hit movie with.

Alongside Monopoly and Barney the Dinosaur, the Care Bears are coming out of retirement to head to the cinema once more. As per The Hollywood Reporter, a new Care Bears movie is in the works from director Josh Greenbaum.

First appearing on greetings cards in the 1980s, Care Bears since got their own TV show and movie in 1985. They're cuddly bears known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves in quite a literal sense. The images on their bodies reflect their personalities.

Greenbaum is also directing The Dink, a pickleball movie starring Ben Stiller, and he'll be directing a Spaceballs sequel as well.

