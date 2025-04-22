English
Cardinals to gather following passing of Pope Francis, prepare for funeral

The Vatican begins ancient transition rituals while preparing for a funeral that will draw world leaders.

The latest news on Vatican City. As dawn broke over St. Peter's Square on Tuesday, cardinals assembled in the Vatican to begin preparations for Pope Francis' funeral and the complex transition that follows the death of a pontiff.

His passing, at age 88, came unexpectedly after a stroke and cardiac arrest, just weeks after returning from hospital. Known for his advocacy for the poor and sharp tension with Church traditionalists, Francis' passing leaves an uncertain future.

The pope's body is expected to be moved to St. Peter's Basilica by midweek, allowing the faithful to pay their respects. With President Trump and other heads of state expected to attend, the funeral promises to be both spiritual and politically charged.

Vatican City, Italy 31.12.2024 : Cardinals sitting listening Pope Francis during the mass of First Vespers and Te Deum in thanksgiving for the past year In Altar of the Confessio, St. Peter's Basilica // Shutterstock

