Cardinals enter second day of voting in historic papal conclave

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Vatican City. Roman Catholic cardinals have gathered again in the Sistine Chapel for the second day of voting to elect a new pope, after an inconclusive first ballot on Wednesday.
With 133 electors from 70 countries, this is the most diverse conclave in history, reflecting the Church's expanding global footprint. Voting is expected to intensify today, as no candidate has yet secured the required two-thirds majority.