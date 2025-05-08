English
Cardinals enter second day of voting in historic papal conclave

No clear frontrunner as world's largest conclave resumes in Vatican.

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City. Roman Catholic cardinals have gathered again in the Sistine Chapel for the second day of voting to elect a new pope, after an inconclusive first ballot on Wednesday.

With 133 electors from 70 countries, this is the most diverse conclave in history, reflecting the Church's expanding global footprint. Voting is expected to intensify today, as no candidate has yet secured the required two-thirds majority.

Vatican City 13.03.2013 "black smoke from the chimney indicates that the Pope has not been elected" // Shutterstock

