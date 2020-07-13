Cookies

Marvel Duel

Card battler Marvel Duel ready for pre-registration

If you live in the right territory, of course.

Another card battler has entered the arena after NetEase launched pre-registrations for its brand new mobile game set in the Marvel universe, Marvel Duel, in select countries (mainly in Sout East Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia). Earlier this year, Thailand and the Philippines also enjoyed the beta.

There are some bonuses that you can get when pre-registering, of course, when it hits certain milestones such as a Rename Chip for 100,000 pre-registers and 10 General Expansion Packs for 500,000 pre-registers.

Marvel Duel will release on July 31 in countries mentioned above, while there's no info yet on the global release. Would you be interested on playing a card game with over 150 Marvel characters? You can pre-register now on the App Store and Google Play.

Marvel Duel
Marvel Duel

Thanks, Pocketgamer.com.

