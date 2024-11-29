Caravan SandWitch now has a Photo Mode

Developer Plane Toast has launched a new update for its adventure game Caravan SandWitch, with this bringing a fully-functioning Photo Mode to the game. The mode is available on PC and consoles, and it's also arriving alongside a few bug fixes and quality of life improvements.
While we're not told a whole lot about the specifics of the Photo Mode, the bug fixes were outlined in a Steam blog post, with these being the main fixes.
Major Fixes:
Fixed a crash occurring when starting the game.
Fixed Cepe's quest taxi spline not being visible.
If you're also interested in checking out Caravan SandWitch, the game is currently 20% off on Steam. Don't miss our review of the game to see if it's for you.