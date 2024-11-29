Caravan SandWitch now has a Photo Mode

HQ

Developer Plane Toast has launched a new update for its adventure game Caravan SandWitch, with this bringing a fully-functioning Photo Mode to the game. The mode is available on PC and consoles, and it's also arriving alongside a few bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

While we're not told a whole lot about the specifics of the Photo Mode, the bug fixes were outlined in a Steam blog post, with these being the main fixes.

Major Fixes:

Fixed a crash occurring when starting the game.

Fixed Cepe's quest taxi spline not being visible.

Medium Fixes:



Fixed the community service achievement not unlocking for some users.



Minor Fixes:



Fixed issues with French text translation.



Fixed the word "Quoi?" not being translated when speaking to Nefle during the Aqueduct setup sequence.



Fixed translation of the Nomad Seeds item name.



Fixed the tomb door in Lamarr's quest disappearing after changing chapters.



Fixed some door names not being translated when using the antenna scanner.



If you're also interested in checking out Caravan SandWitch, the game is currently 20% off on Steam. Don't miss our review of the game to see if it's for you.