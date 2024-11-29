English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Caravan SandWitch

Caravan SandWitch now has a Photo Mode

It's available on PC and consoles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Developer Plane Toast has launched a new update for its adventure game Caravan SandWitch, with this bringing a fully-functioning Photo Mode to the game. The mode is available on PC and consoles, and it's also arriving alongside a few bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

While we're not told a whole lot about the specifics of the Photo Mode, the bug fixes were outlined in a Steam blog post, with these being the main fixes.

Major Fixes:


Fixed a crash occurring when starting the game.
Fixed Cepe's quest taxi spline not being visible.

Medium Fixes:



  • Fixed the community service achievement not unlocking for some users.

Minor Fixes:



  • Fixed issues with French text translation.

  • Fixed the word "Quoi?" not being translated when speaking to Nefle during the Aqueduct setup sequence.

  • Fixed translation of the Nomad Seeds item name.

  • Fixed the tomb door in Lamarr's quest disappearing after changing chapters.

  • Fixed some door names not being translated when using the antenna scanner.

If you're also interested in checking out Caravan SandWitch, the game is currently 20% off on Steam. Don't miss our review of the game to see if it's for you.

Caravan SandWitch

Related texts

0
Caravan SandWitchScore

Caravan SandWitch
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

The ambition level is sky-high, but developer Plane Toast only just misses the mark across the board.



Loading next content