Carabao Cup final preview: Manchester City vs. Arsenal on Sunday

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Arsenal and Manchester City take a break from their race for the Premier League title with the Carabao Cup: the first and second teams in the league have also been the best in the domestic cup, and will meet on Sunday one month before their scheduled match at Premier League (April 19).

The final has attracted worldwide interest due to the high-profile of the two finalist: some see Arsenal as slight favourites due to their stronger results both in Premier League and Champions League, but few could rule out Manchester City, with more experience and arguably more quality than Arsenal, a team that many have criticised for their over reliability on set-pieces to score goals and win matches by the minimum margin.

The EFL Cup final, at Wembley Stadium, between Arsenal and Manchester City, will start at 16:30 GMT (17:30 CET) on Sunday March 22.

Who has won EFL Cup trophies?

Manchester City stands second in the all-time ranking of the League Cup, behind Liverpool, but it's been a while since their last trophy, in 2020/21, the last of four won in a row. Arsenal, however, has only won the title twice, in 1987 and 1993. Last year, Liverpool was stunned by Newcastle.

Let's not forget that the FA Cup (which many consider more prestigious than the EFL Cup) is still in the quarter-finals stage, which will be played on April 4-5: Manchester City is set to play Liverpool and Arsenal against Southampton.

Who do you think will win the EFL Cup 2025/26?