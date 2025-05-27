Car rams crowd during Liverpool title parade

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United Kingdom. Celebrations turned tragic on Monday when a man drove a car into a crowd celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League title, injuring nearly 50 people and sending 27 to the hospital, including several children.
The incident, which occurred shortly after the team bus passed through the city centre, caused widespread panic and disrupted an otherwise festive Bank Holiday event. Authorities swiftly arrested the driver and emphasized the attack was not terrorism-related.