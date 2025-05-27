Car rams crowd during Liverpool title parade

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . Celebrations turned tragic on Monday when a man drove a car into a crowd celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League title, injuring nearly 50 people and sending 27 to the hospital, including several children.

The incident, which occurred shortly after the team bus passed through the city centre, caused widespread panic and disrupted an otherwise festive Bank Holiday event. Authorities swiftly arrested the driver and emphasized the attack was not terrorism-related.