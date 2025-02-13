Car crashes into crowd in Munich, injuring several ahead of Munich Security Conference

HQ

A car plowed into a crowd in Munich on Thursday, injuring multiple people, as the city braced for the upcoming Munich Security Conference.

The incident occurred near the central train station, about 1.5 kilometers from the conference venue, where high-profile figures like United States Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are expected to attend.

A post on X by Munich police says that around 20 people were injured, although we don't know the exact number yet. Another post suggests that the driver was detained and there is no further threat.

As police carried out a large-scale operation in the area, the situation added an extra layer of concern to Germany's already heightened security measures ahead of next week's federal elections. For now, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the Munich Security Conference.