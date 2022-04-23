Capture Russian military equipment in Ukrainian charity game

If you've used social media since the Russian aggression towards Ukraine started in late February, you have surely seen that a lot of expensive Russian military equipment has been conquered (or even abandoned), and fallen into Ukrainian hands.

All of these tanks and other vehicles have been towed by regular brave farmers in tractors, which has led to an avalanche of often pretty funny memes with tractors fetching Russian military equipment from literally everywhere. Now this has also been made into a game by Ukrainian developers.

As you might understand from the short timeframe that has passed, it's not exactly AAA (and also work in progress with more content coming), but we have seen way worse games than this one. Also, it won't cost you anything - unless you want to pay - in which case all the money goes straight to helping Ukraine in various ways.

