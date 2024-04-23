Capture live footage like never before with DJI's Avata 2

Dansk
As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've taken to the skies! Well... not literally, but we have made the DJI Avata 2 drone system the focus of the latest episode.
This handy gadget uses an FPV flight experience that connects with DJI's Goggles 3 system so that you can capture and record footage as though you're flying around in the drone itself. The drone is able to record in super-wide 4K/60fps HDR quality, and its RC Motion 3 system allows the drone to also perform acrobatics and effortless aerial moves and tricks.
You can find our very own Magnus' thoughts and opinions on the DJI Avata 2 in the latest episode of Quick Look below.