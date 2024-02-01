Capture like a pro with Elgato's 4K X

HQ

If you're been looking for a new capture card system that is fundamentally able and meant to record quality footage from your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC system, then we may just have a solution for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Elgato 4K X, the latest iteration of the technology company's capture card effort. With modern standard ports and connections and the ability to record in 4K at a high and fluid frame rate, this device is ideal for those looking to produce top-notch gameplay videos.

Check out a look at the Elgato 4K X in the Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a few thoughts and opinions on the gadget too.