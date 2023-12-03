Capture footage with precision with the DJI Osmo Pocket 3

HQ

If you like to capture moving footage but are sick and tired of having your video ruined by wobbly film, then DJI may just have the solution for your woes. Because the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a camera system that uses a tri-axis mechanical stabilisation setup and a collection of intelligent additional features to ensure that your footage (which can be captured in 4K/120fps) is as smooth as ice.

With a compact profile, the ability to capture in slow-motion and in low-light scenes, and a rotatable screen, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has a plethora of unique features. To learn more about them and to see if this is the camera system for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the device.