Captain Tsubasa to kick off in August

The football season won't stop for the summer this year because there are a lot of delayed games from national and European competitions yet to be played. And with everything said and done, in August, Oliver Atom and company will take to the pitch in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. What's more, Bandai Namco just announced the release date for the game: August 28.

Fans around Europe will be able to choose between five different editions of the game, either in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 or PC. Along with the standard and online deluxe editions (the latter including the character pass with 9 DLC players, the new champions kit, and the V Jump collaboration kit), those fans with the deepest pockets will be able to get a real fussball table created by Rene Pierre fully decorated with Captain Tsubasa decals and the in-game Japanese national kit with his name printed on it via the Legends Edition.

The Champions Edition includes the same t-shirt plus the list of bonuses coming with the Collector's Edition. That includes a 28 cm figurine of Oliver Atom (Tsubasa Ozora) by Master Stars Piece, four rainbow lamination collectable cards and embroidered badges. All three will be sold on the official Bandai Namco.

There is a new trailer below, featuring for the first time the national teams of Japan, England, France, Uruguay and Holland.

Legends, Chamipons and Collector's Edition content:

