Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions gets new info

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will be the first game bases on the world-famous football anime coming to consoles in more than a decade. Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of the Captain Tsubasa manga series, is involved in the project and now we know some tidbits about the story mode, called Episode of Tsubasa, thank to the preview of the next volume of V-Jump magazine (translated by Perfectly-Nintendo).

Winning the National Championship is the main goal of your team in this game, but the story will change depending on the results of every match, and also on what happens during the match. The certain situation will trigger different animations with key moments of the anime. But, as the outcome may not follow the old script, Bandai Namco and Takahashi created new, never seen before the content for Rise of New Champions.

Captain Tsubasa is an arcadey football game with local and online multiplayer up to four people. We know characters will perform unique super shots and special abilities filling different gauges and meeting some in-game conditions. It's coming to PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 in 2020.

Takahashi sent a message to the fans a few weeks ago. Take a look below.