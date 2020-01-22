Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions announced

If you really know your manga, you might be familiar with Captain Tsubasa, which is about football, and now Bandai Namco has now announced a game based on the franchise, which will be released this year for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4.

Japanese and English voices will be included, bringing to life the manga that started back in 1981, since selling over 80 million copies.

The first Captain Tsubasa title was released back in 1988 in Japan, which later came to Europe as well in 1992 as Tecmo Cup Soccer Game for the NES. The last Tsubasa game was launched for Nintendo DS in 2010 though, so we've been waiting a while for this.

You can see a trailer for the game below, but don't expect your usual football affair like with FIFA and eFootball PES.

Does Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions look fun to you?