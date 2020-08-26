Captain Tsubasa is kicking off today at 3pm on GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Rise of New Champions is the long-awaited return of Captain Tsubasa, and players will finally be able to check out the anime-inspired title on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch later this week, on August 28 to be more precise.

If you simply can't wait until then to see it in action then you're in luck because we're able to stream the game starting today, and that's exactly what we intend to do on GR Live later this afternoon. If you want to catch the whole stream, kick-off is at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.