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There's a genre that I think is far too under-represented in gaming. It's games based on sports anime, which should be a no-brainer. The characters are already there, along with all the backstories, how the gameplay should be, and, not least, the visuals. Kuroko no Basket, Haikyuu!! (which, admittedly, has mobile games), and Hajime no Ippo (also mobile games; the last console release was twelve years ago) ought to be among them. Instead, it's two football series that are flying the flag: Inazuma Eleven and Captain Tsubasa.

It looks absolutely delightful.

Few series are as iconic within sports anime - and anime in general - as Captain Tsubasa. The series began as a manga back in 1981, with the anime following two years later. Furthermore, the video games date back as far as 1988 to the Famicom, a game which, incidentally, was later released in the West as Tecmo Cup Football Game in 1992, though without the Captain Tsubasa licence. Fast-forward to the present day and the latest game in the series has been released. As the name - with the number two following it - suggests, Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters is a sequel to 2020's Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

The story is based on the "Battle of World Youth" arc from the manga, which picks up immediately after the original manga series concluded. Following his successes in the U16 World Cup in the first game, Tsubasa has moved to Brazil to turn professional and hone his football skills. This is also where the game's main campaign begins. We are introduced to his team, São Paulo, where he now plays for the first team - four years have passed since the events of the first game. Our player-created character, who has also come over from Japan, gets his chance in the U20 team following an injury to another player. What follows is a typical Japanese manga/anime story, centred on the power of friendship and featuring some mysterious opponents who either have a tragic past or whose behaviour no one really understands. "Why on earth are they doing this?"

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After dominating the youth league, our protagonist and Tsubasa are selected for the Japanese U20 national team to compete for gold in a national tournament. Their opponents, of course, include many of the Brazilian players we've come to know earlier in the story. The story is divided into different chapters, with each match forming the main part of each chapter. There are also side stories in each chapter, but these mainly involve reading a great deal of text to follow events taking place alongside the main characters' activities. If you're the sort of person who likes to squeeze as much as possible out of everything that happens, this is something you can do, but there's absolutely no obligation to play through the side content.

As the game is based on an existing manga and anime, it's perhaps no great surprise that the story mode is very text-heavy. This is interspersed with mostly still images or short animations rather than long cutscenes, which makes it feel more like a book or a magazine than a film. The visuals are lovely and similar to what we've seen in the series.

There are quite a few special moves to choose from, but the matches can easily turn into a free-for-all of tackles.

So I see the heavy focus on the story as both a positive and a negative. For anyone who's a fan of the series, this is like a Saturday treat, but I wonder how interesting it is for those who aren't already familiar with the series or have perhaps only seen a bit of it. That's where the gameplay is supposed to come in and clear up any doubts. But does it really? Well, I'm not so sure. There's obviously that "over-the-top" element you'd expect, with grandiose special attacks and sliding tackles that send defenders skidding halfway across the pitch. This is an arcade game, and it isn't afraid to show it.

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At the same time, I feel there isn't quite as much going on as in last year's Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. Whilst that game is non-stop action - largely down to the smaller playing area - with special attacks left, right, and centre and a plethora of different types of shots, dribbles, tackles, and saves, World Fighters feels more like a sliding tackle fest, especially against computer-controlled teams. Run with the ball, get slid into. The opponent runs with the ball, gets slid into. The thing is, the sliding tackles have a very long range, so you can tackle players who are easily 20 metres away. Of course, you can get round this with some cool dribbles followed by an even cooler shot, but for me, there isn't enough action for this type of game, especially as many gameplay sequences feel too drawn out.

The story is divided into chapters that follow the Brazilian Youth Championship and an international Under-20 Championship.

Unfortunately, there aren't many game modes to play once you've got the hang of how everything works either. Apart from the story mode, there are standard matches - both online and offline - as well as a training mode. That's all. No tournament mode or anything like that, just one-off matches. By comparison, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road had a lengthy story mode and another game mode where you could play every match from the entire game series, complete with their accompanying stories. There was also a small element of city-building, several online modes, and more. Captain Tsubasa 2 feels very lacking in this respect.

The story is brilliant, especially if you're already a fan of the Captain Tsubasa series.

Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters is a good game with visuals that won't disappoint any Tsubasa fan, and with lovely, albeit repetitive, arcade football set within an excellent story. Unfortunately, however, I feel I'd like to enjoy the game more than I actually do. The lack of content and the fact it quickly becomes repetitive on the pitch mean I won't be putting in anywhere near as many hours as I did with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.