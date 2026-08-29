Captain Tsubasa 2 focuses less on realism and more on the pure joy of soccer

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Today marks the release of Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters, and as expected, Bandai Namco has released a launch trailer. This one is just over three minutes long, making it a bit more substantial than typical trailers, and it offers a good look at this somewhat unique soccer game.

As usual, the story follows Tsubasa, but we'll encounter 109 other playable characters from 22 different national teams - both new ones and those who previously appeared in the manga. The original's arcade-inspired foundations were praised, and the game sold unexpectedly well, so we can expect more of the same type of gameplay this time around.

This essentially means less realism and more focus on fun and super shots. If you're missing this summer's World Cup and want something lighthearted to pass the time, check out the video below to see if this might be up your alley.