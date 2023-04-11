Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Marvels

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau collide in The Marvels trailer

This sci-fi epic is bringing together three of Marvel's current leading ladies.

Disney and Marvel Studios has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Marvels. Now set to premiere in November after being delayed from its summer release window, the movie will see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau teaming up in a sci-fi adventure that will see each connected thanks to their cosmic powers.

The movie will also pick up after the events of Ms. Marvel, which concluded with a brief post-credits scene that saw Larson's Captain Marvel being teleported into Vellani's Ms. Marvel's bedroom begging the question as to what happened to the young superhero. Now we at least have an idea of what happened to her.

As for when The Marvels will open in cinemas, the film is slated to premiere on November 10.

The Marvels

