Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau are said to play key roles in upcoming Avengers films

According to new industry rumors, both Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel will have prominent roles in the two upcoming Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Reports suggest that Carol Danvers is delving into the study of Kamala Khan's bangle, also known as the Kree Quantum Bands, as well as exploring the possibility of returning her to the "correct" reality.

Her role is expected to be central to the story, comparable to Vision's in Avengers: Infinity War. This information comes from The Cosmic Circus, which states in its article:

"Captain Marvel is currently studying how Kamala's bangle, aka the Kree Quantum Bands, work, as well as studying the jump point systems to see how she is able to recreate the events from The Marvels that could allow her to bring back Monica from wherever she went. Problem is, if she does that, she'll be dooming her universe to a terrible fate."

They continued by saying:

"From what we've been told, we can expect both of them to return, and Monica Rambeau's role will be a tad more important to the story for this upcoming film, comparable to the role of the Vision in Avengers: Infinity War."

Concept art for the upcoming Avengers films shows Kamala Khan alongside members of the Young Avengers, including Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed. This suggests that Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani are likely to reprise their respective roles. Additionally, Marvel's head of TV has emphasized that Kamala Khan has a major role to play in the MCU moving forward.

