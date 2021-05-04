Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Captain Marvel and Black Panther sequels get official titles

We also got our first look at The Eternals.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Recently, Marvel released a short video detailing its plans for the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The short clip itself mainly consisted of further short snippets of movies that are soon to be released, including Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but it also revealed the official name of the Captain Marvel and the Black Panther sequels, as well as giving us our first look at The Eternals.

The Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels and will air on November 11, 2022 and most likely refers to the MCU's addition of Ms. Marvel to star alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Black Panther's sequel will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will air on July 8, 2022. Alongside seeing the return of many of the cast in the original, this sequel will be bringing back Ryan Coogler to direct.

As for The Eternals, the short video didn't show off all that much of the upcoming movie or as to what we can expect of it, but it did give us a look at the cast including Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek in their roles. The movie itself will release on November 5, 2021.

You can watch the video below to catch the short clips of The Eternals dotted throughout.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Captain Marvel and Black Panther sequels get official titles


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy