Captain Marvel and Black Panther sequels get official titles

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, Marvel released a short video detailing its plans for the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The short clip itself mainly consisted of further short snippets of movies that are soon to be released, including Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but it also revealed the official name of the Captain Marvel and the Black Panther sequels, as well as giving us our first look at The Eternals.

The Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels and will air on November 11, 2022 and most likely refers to the MCU's addition of Ms. Marvel to star alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Black Panther's sequel will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will air on July 8, 2022. Alongside seeing the return of many of the cast in the original, this sequel will be bringing back Ryan Coogler to direct.

As for The Eternals, the short video didn't show off all that much of the upcoming movie or as to what we can expect of it, but it did give us a look at the cast including Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek in their roles. The movie itself will release on November 5, 2021.

You can watch the video below to catch the short clips of The Eternals dotted throughout.