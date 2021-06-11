Captain Laserhawk is a new animated series based on Far Cry 3's Blood Dragon DLC

During today's Netflix Geeked Week showcase we got to learn more about the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon TV series that was first announced in 2019. The show is called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and it is being helmed by film producer Adi Shankar. It's not clear just yet when the show will hit the streaming service, but it will have an initial run of six episodes.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Shankar said: "Breaking news! @Ubisoft allowed me to create a new Universe for them that acts as a "Blood Dragon remix" of all Ubisoft properties ... think Captain N: The Game Masters but good ... or the Bootleg Universe short films without copyright infringement!"