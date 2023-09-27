Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix comes to Netflix in October

It's been two years since Netflix revealed it was teaming up with Ubisoft to make a Far Cry anime that would also include references to other Ubisoft franchises, so it's been a long wait. Fortunately, we got our first look at the series this summer, along with the promise of it premiering later this year. Now we know exactly when and a bit more.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix got a new trailer in tonight's Drop 1 stream, and it doesn't just include references to Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Far Cry and Rayman. The trailer also reveals the show will debut on Netflix on the 19th of October, so we won't have to wait long for what's seemingly Ubisoft's version of The Suicide Squad.