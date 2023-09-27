Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix comes to Netflix in October

New trailer references Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Far Cry, Rayman and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It's been two years since Netflix revealed it was teaming up with Ubisoft to make a Far Cry anime that would also include references to other Ubisoft franchises, so it's been a long wait. Fortunately, we got our first look at the series this summer, along with the promise of it premiering later this year. Now we know exactly when and a bit more.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix got a new trailer in tonight's Drop 1 stream, and it doesn't just include references to Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Far Cry and Rayman. The trailer also reveals the show will debut on Netflix on the 19th of October, so we won't have to wait long for what's seemingly Ubisoft's version of The Suicide Squad.

HQ
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Related texts



Loading next content