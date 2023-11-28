Captain Boomerang gets a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League introduction

HQ

After letting us meet the "heroes" (highly debatable) Harley Quinn and King Shark in separate videos, the time has now come to let us know Captain Boomerang better. Really fast combos and of course boomerangs seems to be the hallmarks of this character and you can check him out in the new video below.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on February 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - but just as with many other major titles recently, you can get a head-start by purchasing the more expensive Deluxe Edition.