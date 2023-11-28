Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Captain Boomerang gets a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League introduction

After letting us meet the "heroes" (highly debatable) Harley Quinn and King Shark in separate videos, the time has now come to let us know Captain Boomerang better. Really fast combos and of course boomerangs seems to be the hallmarks of this character and you can check him out in the new video below.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on February 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - but just as with many other major titles recently, you can get a head-start by purchasing the more expensive Deluxe Edition.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

