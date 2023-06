HQ

As the collaboration between Lego and Marvel continues, the Danish toy manufacturer has unveiled the latest addition to its superhero collection, Captain America's classic shield. The 3128-piece kit measures 47 centimetres in diameter and comes with a display stand, nameplate and a minifigure of the Captain himself equipped with Thor's hammer. The kit, which will be released on August 1, can already be pre-ordered for the price of £179.99.

Is this something you want to buy and build?