Captain America: New World Order has started filming

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that production has officially kicked off for Daredevil: Born Again, and now to add to this, we can report on the filming starting for another Marvel Cinematic Universe production, with that being Captain America: New World Order.

We know that shooting has begun as a few on-set pictures have been reported on by JustJared, which shows Anthony Mackie's protagonist of Captain America (as the character evolved from Falcon into the role in the Disney+ show Falcon and the Winter Soldier), even if he isn't in his star-spangled suit.

As for when Captain America: New World Order is slated to debut, the film is planned for May 3, 2024.