Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order has started filming

The movie is expected to debut in May 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that production has officially kicked off for Daredevil: Born Again, and now to add to this, we can report on the filming starting for another Marvel Cinematic Universe production, with that being Captain America: New World Order.

We know that shooting has begun as a few on-set pictures have been reported on by JustJared, which shows Anthony Mackie's protagonist of Captain America (as the character evolved from Falcon into the role in the Disney+ show Falcon and the Winter Soldier), even if he isn't in his star-spangled suit.

As for when Captain America: New World Order is slated to debut, the film is planned for May 3, 2024.

Captain America: New World Order

Related texts



Loading next content