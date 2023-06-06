Captain America: New World Order has had a name change

Captain America: New World Order has changed its title to Captain America: Brave New World. So far, we've not had any reasoning behind the name change, but fans have taken to social media to discuss their thoughts.

Some are sad to see the edgier tone of New World Order go, while others think that Brave New World can give us a more hopeful look overall. There are those who think the new title sounds more like a Pixar movie, and it is kind of hard to argue with that.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently filming and set to premiere on the 3rd of May 2024. As Sam Wilson's first feature film as Captain America, we'll have to wait and see if he can live up to the high expectations of the fanbase.

What do you think of this name change?