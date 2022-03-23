Cookies

Captain America is getting his own Xbox controller

It resembles Anthony Mackie's version of Cap.

HQ

Out of the blue, Razer has announced a new wireless and limited edition controller for Xbox Series S/X (also working with PC, smartphones and Xbox One) based on the new Captain America we got to meet in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It comes in a bundle with a Quick Charging stand that makes sure your controller is always fully loaded when it's game time. While we do not have a release date, we can reveal that it is priced $179.99 and will be released "soon". Head over this way to join the mailing list so you know when you can pre-order your Xbox Controller and Quick Charging Stand.

What do you think of the design on this one?

