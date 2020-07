You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games released Captain America in Fortnite today as part of its Marvel series, available for purchase via the in-game store. The Captain America suit - which includes the shield as a pickaxe or as a back accessory - costs 2,000 V-Bucks, but Steve Rogers fans can also purchase a specific animation, titled Grand Salute, for 300 V-Bucks.

Below you can see how Captain America looks in Fortnite.