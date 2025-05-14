Captain America: Brave New World will land on Disney+ at the end of May

HQ

While many seem to agree that Thunderbolts*/The New Avengers was a pretty strong return to form for Marvel Studios, this opinion wasn't really shared for Captain America: Brave New World. The action film that premiered in cinemas in February debuted to a middling reception and ticket sales that while strong enough to catapult the film to beyond $400 million worldwide (enough to make it the year's third-biggest film), it's still a far cry from what Marvel once achieved.

You might assume then that many have yet to see Anthony Mackie's proper debut adventure as the next Captain America, and if that includes you, the good news is that the film will soon be making its arrival on Disney+.

We're told that on May 28, the film will arrive on the streamer, enabling fans to experience Cap and the new Falcon's adventure, which includes battling Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder, and Tim Blake Nelson's Leader.

