Captain America: Brave New World reported to have a $350 million budget

Do you remember when it was reported that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had a budget of nearly $400 million, making most assume that attributing marketing and publishing fees on top of that would mean that the movie likely needed to net around $800 million in box office revenue or simply hit the $1 billion marker to be sure. Do you then remember how the film failed miserably to do that and raked in less than $400 million in ticket sales and was regarded as a mega flop. It seems like Disney is shaping up for a huge taste of deja vu in the coming months.

World of Reel has published a report where it is claimed that Captain America: Brave New World has now ballooned to have a $350-375 million budget. The expensive cast and pricey special effects and usual movie business was set to see the film already costing Disney around $275 million to make, but the recent reshoots have expanded the budget by around $75-100 million.

It's unclear how much money Disney will ultimately use to market the film, but the general rule of thumb is that marketing matches the production cost, meaning Captain America 4 may need to rake in anywhere between $700-800 million to break even.

Do you have faith in this upcoming MCU project?