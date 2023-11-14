Captain America: Brave New World partially re-shot after poor response from test audiences

Marvel continues to struggle and the problems are piling up, not only is the newest adventure with The Marvels flopping at the box office, now it is also reported that the new Captain America film Brave New World is in trouble. According to insiders, test audiences who have seen an early version of the film have given a very poor response to what was shown. So much so that Marvel is now planning to reshoot several parts of the film, while cutting and dumping others.

As we previously reported, Captain America: Brave New World has also been given a new release date, landing in cinemas on 14 February 2025.

This will also be the first Captain America film without Steve Rogers and just like in the mini-series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is instead Anthony Mackie in the role of Sam Wilson who carries the shield. Something that the actor previously talked about and how different his version of Captain America is compared to the rest of the characters in the MCU.

"Sam is the only character without superpowers. He's just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I've been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos"

"So, I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy or be a bad guy and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you did. So, I just see him as more of a humane Cap as opposed to a distinctive judge Cap - a Cap of judgment, where this is right and this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."

Now the big question is whether Sam Wilson is an interesting enough character to attract cinema-goers, and he has some pretty big boots to fill after Steve Rogers' retirement.

What do you think about Captain America: Brave New World. Is it a film that interests you and what do you think of Mackie in the role?