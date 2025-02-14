Captain America: Brave New World - one of Marvel's worst films according to critics

HQ

The critical reception has been lacklustre to say the least for Marvel's latest blockbuster and a quick look at Rotten Tomatoes reveals that Captain America: Brave New World currently has 53% Critic Score. This puts it among the absolute lowest rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a similar trend can be seen on Metacritic, where Captain America: Brave New World currently has a Metascore of 43.

The lack of an interesting story that dares to take risks has been a recurring criticism, with many saying that Captain America: Brave New World feels more like a TV production or sequel to the 17-year-old The Incredible Hulk.

The technical aspects of the film have also been criticised. These include the jumpy editing and the half-baked special effects, and in our review we described how the film feels both claustrophobic and lacks excitement.

Despite the negative reviews, the film is expected to have a strong opening weekend, with forecasts indicating revenues of close to $100 million dollars in the first few days. After that, it remains to be seen how the audience's reception will affect the film's longer-term success.