Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World - one of Marvel's worst films according to critics

Its Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritric scores are both rather low for an MCU film.

The critical reception has been lacklustre to say the least for Marvel's latest blockbuster and a quick look at Rotten Tomatoes reveals that Captain America: Brave New World currently has 53% Critic Score. This puts it among the absolute lowest rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a similar trend can be seen on Metacritic, where Captain America: Brave New World currently has a Metascore of 43.

The lack of an interesting story that dares to take risks has been a recurring criticism, with many saying that Captain America: Brave New World feels more like a TV production or sequel to the 17-year-old The Incredible Hulk.

The technical aspects of the film have also been criticised. These include the jumpy editing and the half-baked special effects, and in our review we described how the film feels both claustrophobic and lacks excitement.

Despite the negative reviews, the film is expected to have a strong opening weekend, with forecasts indicating revenues of close to $100 million dollars in the first few days. After that, it remains to be seen how the audience's reception will affect the film's longer-term success.

MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Anthony Mackie takes to the big screen for the first time as the new official Captain America in an adventure that leaves more to be decided.



