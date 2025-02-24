Captain America: Brave New World nears $300 million at the global box office

HQ

Captain America: Brave New World is nearing the $300 million mark at the global box office, and despite one of the highest drops in box office revenue in the US market for an MCU movie in its second weekend, the film is still pulling in a good amount of money.

As per Box Office Mojo, the fourth Captain America outing has earned $289,405,773 worldwide, but with a budget reported to be around $180 million, it's still a ways off putting itself in the green. Still, even if it's not the most-profitable film the MCU ever put out, it'll still have earned more than The Marvels, so it won't be the biggest bomb.

Elsewhere in the box office, we see that Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy pull in $70 million, which is quite impressive considering the rom-com immediately went to a streamer in the US. Also, Chinese animated giant Ne Zha 2 continues its immense success, earning nearly $1.9 billion.