Captain America: Brave New World might not feature the Red Hulk

Anthony Mackie has recently denied that Harrison Ford was spotted wearing ripped pants because he will be transforming into the Red Hulk.

Instead, speaking with ComicBook.com about the upcoming Twisted Metal series, Mackie stated the reason why Ford's pants were ripped was down to them being a borrowed pair of trousers. Mackie's own, in fact.

"See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this," he began. "This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants."

If this is to be believed, it could be the case that Harrison Ford may not be turning into the Red Hulk at all in the new Captain America movie. Considering that Marvel loves to keep spoilers hushed up, though, it could also be the case that Mackie here is covering up the reality behind the ripped pants to ensure we're still surprised when we see the movie next year.