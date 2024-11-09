Captain America: Brave New World gets new action-packed trailer

HQ

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth entry in the series, and the first one starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. This time, he will face none other than Harrison Ford as Red Hulk!

During Brazilian's D23, Marvel Studios released new trailers for both Captain America and Thunderbolts*, its next movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain America releases February 14, and is a direct follow up to 2021's Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Steve Rogers is no more, and Sam Wilson has become new Captain America. In this new adventure, he seems to investigate a conspiracy against President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. Previously in the MCU, the character was protrayed by late William Hurt.

The trailer shows new action scenes, including an air battle as well as first good look at how 82 years old Harrison Ford looks like when he is turned into a red CGI monster. Are you excited about Captain America: Brave New World?

