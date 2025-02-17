English
Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World earns $192 million in its opening weekend

With a budget of $180 million, that's not a bad start, but it will need a lot more money before it breaks even.

Captain America: Brave New World made its debut this past weekend, and despite apparent Marvel fatigue throughout audiences, the film has managed to exceed box office expectations with a $192 million debut via Box Office Mojo.

With a production budget of around $180 million, Marvel and Disney are likely expecting a lot more before they can safely say this movie is in the green. On the critics side of things, Captain America: Brave New World is taking quite the beating, earning just 51% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the audience score is much better, sitting at 80% at the time of writing. Even without the critics' approval, then, it seems audiences are happy with the latest direction for Marvel, and we'll have to see how much box office revenue Captain America's latest venture can make.

Captain America: Brave New World

