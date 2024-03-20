Captain America and Black Panther to collide in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, launching next year

HQ

We've known for a while that Amy Hennig's Skydance Entertainment is working on an action-adventure game that pits Captain America and Black Panther against Hydra (and most likely Red Skull) in the midst of World War II. But, following that prior announcement, and as part of the ongoinng GDC, a new trailer for this upcoming game has debuted, giving us a glimpse of what it will have in store when it debuts next year.

That's right, the game which is being dubbed Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be debuting sometime in 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

As for the story the game will look to explore, the game sees four soldiers, Cap, Black Panther (not T'challa, but rather a Black Panther called Azzuri), an American soldier who is part of the Howling Commandos called Gabriel Jones, and a Wakandan spy known as Nanali, on a collision course toward one another as they race to stop a cruel Hydra plan.

The exact synopsis states: "In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra."

As you can see in trailer below, it looks like Hennig's expertise working on the Uncharted series has come into practice, as it looks like we'll be doing a fair bit of platforming across rooftops in Paris, all while following a very thematic and clear central narrative.

Take a look at the story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra below and let us know what you think about the exciting action-adventure title below, ahead of its arrival next year.