Marvel's Skydance Game

Captain America and Black Panther game announced

The rumors were true about the Uncharted creator's upcoming title.

HQ

Yesterday it was leaked that Amy Hennig's (Uncharted) upcoming game would be a world war II title with Captain America and Black Panther as the main protagonists. And it turns out this pretty wild idea was true, as the game was just semi-revealed with a trailer during tonight's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

So what does "semi-announced" means? Well, in this case it means we got the confirmation, saw a teaser trailer, but we barely got any useful information - not even a title. Fortunately, The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley had some information he shared on Twitter, revealing that Black Panther hasn't traveled in time or anything like that, as it's T'Challa's grandfather Azzuri who is wearing the suit in this game.

There will also be other characters playable, more specifically Nanali who is the Wakandan Spy Network leader, and also Gabriel Jones from the Howling Commandos. We will share the trailer as soon as possible, but we're gonna have to wait for the next announcement to actually get to know more about this game - which we now pretty much only knows exists.

Marvel's Skydance Game

