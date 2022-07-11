Cookies

Captain America 4 to be directed by Julius Onah

The Cloverfield Paradox's director is trying his hand at an MCU project.

Now that Chris Evans has hung up the shield and Anthony Mackie has been crowned as the next Captain America, we've been waiting to hear more about the fourth mainline film in this part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and likewise who will be directing it.

Recently, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that Julius Onah of The Cloverfield Paradox fame has been tapped as the individual to helm the next Captain America movie. Onah will be making his first step into the MCU with this very movie, which as of the current time, we still know very little about in regards to its plot, release window, other cast members, etc.

As to whether we will see Evans making a return in this movie, the actor has said multiple times that "it would be a tall order" and that the situation would have to be perfect for him to agree to anything.

