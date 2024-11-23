Captain America 4 star explains how Sam Wilson can fight Red Hulk

HQ

Steve Rogers had his super serum that made Captain America's heroic feats possible, but for his successor, Sam Wilson, the situation is quite different. After all, he's just a well-trained, albeit fairly ordinary guy. This has led fans to question how he could possibly stand a chance against the enraged Red Hulk, who seems to be Wilson's primary adversary in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

This is a question that Anthony Mackie, the actor behind the high-flying Sam Wilson, has now answered. Here's what he had to say on the matter:

"It's very different with the serum - you can fight anybody. When you don't have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating enemies. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He's more of a friend to everyone."

Mackie then went on to describe his new suit in greater detail and what it does for Wilson:

"It's a high-tech suit. I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it's taking all my skills to a completely different level."

What do you think about Wilson as the new Captain America, and are you excited for the new movie?